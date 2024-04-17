Haney vs. Matias: Will Talk Finally Translate to Action?

Devin Haney is dropping faint hints that he might just—maybe—someday fight the Boogeyman of the 140-lb division, IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias. That said, Haney isn’t exactly leaping at the challenge of fighting him.

Fans wonder if Haney is scared of Subriel Matias’ ferocious knockout power in both hands and worried about losing his unbeaten record. It’s clear that if Matias destroys Haney, his dreams of making huge dough and living in the Hamptons in New York among the billionaires will go out the window.

Although Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) doesn’t come right out and say he’ll fight the dangerous powerhouse Matias (20-1, 20 KOs), he sort of says he’s willing to fight him in words.

Haney’s “Fear Factor”

Some fans believe Haney is running scared of Matias, so he chose Ryan Garcia and Regis Prograis before that. They were Safer fights for him with his finesse style. Choosing them doesn’t show that Haney is fearless, does it? Matias is a different beast, which could be why Haney is avoiding him.

Haney’s finesse style of fighting is built for fighters like Ryan Garcia and Prograis, but against a knockout-happy guy like Matias, it won’t end well for Devin.

In terms of power, Matias is in a whole different league than Ryan, Prograis, and the other fighters that Haney has fought throughout his nine-year professional career. Matias is a seek-and-destroy type of fighter who would put it on Haney, forcing him to run, hold, and jab.

The “Fearless Fighter” Routine

“They’re going to say something regardless,” said Devin Haney to talkSport when he was asked about the possibility of him fighting IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias in a unification if he successfully defeats Ryan Garcia this Saturday night.

Unfortunately, Haney’s track record of opposition doesn’t show an ‘I’ll fight anyone’ attitude. I don’t need to tell you that Haney is very careful about who he chooses.

Proving Doubters Wrong… Or Proving Them Right?

“If you know me, if you’re a fan of boxing, you watch me, then you know that I’m a different breed of a fighter,” Haney continued.

“These guys say that they will fight the best fighters, but they’re not really like that, they’re not really about that. If anybody is, I am, and I’ve shown that I’ve proven that.”

Haney fighting Matias would prove doubters wrong that he’s about building his legacy and that he’s truly fearless.