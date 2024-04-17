Saudi Arabia Beckons: Will Terence Crawford Take the Risk?

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s social media post hinted at interest in Terence Crawford being on one of his cards.

The Saudi promoter Alalshikh posted a picture of Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) on X, showing a glove and a small emoji picture of a person with his hands out to his sides in a questioning manner.

The Canelo Dream vs. Boots Ennis Reality

The message is clear. Alalshikh is interested in Crawford fighting in Saudi Arabia, but the question is against whom? Crawford is like a hungry shark regarding his interest in a mega-payday against superstar Canelo Alvarez, but the feelings aren’t mutual.

On the other side of the coin. Crawford isn’t interested in fighting the young star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who is intent on fighting him to grab the torch from the soon-to-be 37-year-old Omaha, Nebraska star.

Crawford sees Boots Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) in the same way Canelo does him, viewing the young talent as bringing nothing to him. Boots is the type of young fighter that might be too youthful and dangerous for the aging Crawford.

That’s the type of guy that Crawford would have been better off fighting eight or nine years ago, not now. Boots might be too good for this version of Crawford, who some believe is too old. Yeah, Crawford looked good against the washed Errol Spence, but that’s not a reflection of where he’s at.

It’s more of an indication that Spence is a shell of himself due to his car crash in 2019, inactivity, age, ring wear, injuries, and letting his weight get out of control in between fights.

Of course, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has the financial means to change that by offering Crawford enough money to change his view of a fight with Boots Ennis, even if it could be one that sends him into retirement with his first career loss.

Crawford would cry all the way to the bank, rich and with more than enough sweet cash to live in wealth in retirement.

Crawford’s Crossroads: Legacy or Riches?

Terence’s price tag could be the sticking point in his fight for Alalshikh in Saudi Arabia. Crawford is a hard bargainer, wanting top dollar for his fights, willing to drag out negotiations for eons if needed, and that might not work if he plays hardball with Alalshikh.

It’s also not a good thing for Crawford to be in extended one-year negotiations because he’s already been out of the ring for close to a year with his victory lap after his win over Errol Spence, and if it eats up another year with negotiations, he’ll be forgotten by fans. He needs to get back in the ring as soon as possible.