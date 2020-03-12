Golden Boy, Premier Boxing & Murphys Boxing CANCEL March Events Due To Growing Coronavirus Concern

STATEMENT REGARDING SATURDAY’S PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS EVENT IN MARYLAND





Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, this Saturday’s Premier Boxing Champions event at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, headlined by James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez and promoted by TGB Promotions, will be postponed until a later date.

“In the interest of public health and after reviewing the current information on COVID-19, we have decided the best course of action is to postpone Saturday’s event,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “We understand how disappointing this is to boxing fans and regret any inconvenience.”





All ticket orders will be refunded from your original point of purchase. If you have purchased online through Ticketmaster, all orders will be refunded automatically. If you have purchased with a credit card on property or over the phone with MGM Resorts, all orders will be refunded automatically.

Credit Cards – Orders purchased with a credit card will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase.

Third Party Purchases – Please reach out to your original point of purchase for information regarding your credit.





Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with your financial institution.

If you have any questions, please contact Ticketmaster’s Customer Service line at 1-800-653-8000.

STATEMENT FROM OSCAR DE LA HOYA ON SUSPENSION OF COMBATIVE SPORTS EVENTS IN CALIFORNIA

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed. We will work with state and local officials as well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events, both in California and elsewhere.”

“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners is of the utmost importance to us, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this time. We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

Note: For those who have already purchased tickets to the events, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online, refunds will be processed automatically.

MURPHYS BOXING 5TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY CLASH THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 14TH CANCELED DUE TO GROWING CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Murphys Boxing has announced that their 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash which was scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 14th at the House of Blues in Boston has been canceled due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

“We’re obviously beyond disappointed for the fighters who have trained so hard and our fans that travel from all over to the world to experience a Murphys Boxing event in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend but everyone’s safety and health is of the upmost importance.”, explains, Murphys Boxing founder and Dropkick Murphys frontman, Ken Casey

“I spoke directly with Governor Baker and we agreed it was the right decision to join several other sporting events and teams during this state of emergency and cancel our annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash. We at Murphys Boxing love you all and wish everyone good health and safety over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend and beyond.”

Refunds for tickets purchased at House of Blues box office can be obtained at point of purchase. For more information on online refunds please call Ticketmaster Customer Service at 1-800-653-8000. If tickets were purchased directly from a fighter, please contact them for a refund.