Boots vs. Ortiz: The 154-Pound Showdown on Hold—but Unavoidable

Vergil Ortiz Makes It Clear: He Is Not Ducking A Fight With Jaron “Boots” Ennis; Is Recovering From Hand Surgery

With his announced, imminent move up to the 154 pound division, Jaron “Boots” Ennis is looking for the big fights at the weight. One of these big fights is a fight with Vergil Ortiz. Eddie Hearn sure wants that fight to happen, and there was an offer put to Ortiz for him to fight Boots on August 16. Ortiz, however, let it known via his team that he would not be ready for that date.

And, as is the way of things these days, with so many cynics out there, Ortiz had to hear how he was “ducking” Ennis. Not so, Ortiz has made clear, he does want the fight, but he is currently recovering from hand surgery.

Proof Over Rumor: Ortiz’s Healing Hand

And Ortiz even posted a photo of his swollen hand for those people who demand proof that, yes, he has in fact gone under the knife and will need a decent amount of time to fully heal and be ready to fight again.

“Just so y’all know, apparently healing from hand surgery is now a form of ducking!! Anything to fit the narrative,” Ortiz wrote on social media, with a photo of his healing right hand attached to the post.

So, all those critics who felt the need to hurl any accusations of him ducking Ennis owe Ortiz a big apology. Ortiz, unbeaten at 23-0(21) is one of the most exciting, crowd-pleasing fighters out there right now, and Ortiz is also a proud warrior who doesn’t look to duck or dodge anyone. You can bet you bottom dollar that Ortiz wants the Boots fight as much as Boots and Hearn want it.

Inevitable Collision: When Both Warriors Are Ready

Rest assured, as long as the deal is a good and fair one, Ortiz WILL fight Boots. It’s a fan-demanded fight, and almost certainly the best fight that can be made in the 154 pound division today. But of course, both fighters have to be fully fit and healthy, and at this current time Ortiz is not 100 percent. When that hand is healed, though, look for Ortiz to accept a fight with Ennis, currently 34-0(30) and the same age as Ortiz at 27.

And this one is a genuine 50 50 fight. Ennis feels he will be so much better up at 154, where he will no longer have to deplete himself to make the 147 pound limit. Ortiz has already shown us all how good, or how great, he is at 154 (see Ortiz’ thrilling wins over Serhii Bohachuk and, last time out in February, Israil Madrimov).

Ennis may box a TBA in the meantime, as Ortiz heals up, but Ortiz-Ennis will happen. You can count on it.