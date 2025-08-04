Vergil Ortiz Vs. Keith Thurman In October?

According to a short news announcement he posted on social media, ESPN’s Julius Julianis has reported how his sources have informed him that Vergil Ortiz and Keith Thurman are currently being scheduled to fight in October. In addition, according to Julianis’s message on X, Arnold Barboza and Frank Martin will meet in the co-feature.

Barboza-Martin Co-Feature Scheduled

“Attention! I hear Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Keith Thurman and Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Frank Martin are being scheduled for October. It will be a GBP (Golden Boy) Vs. PBC event,” the message reads in full.

Nothing has been announced as official yet, but it goes without saying how interesting a fight between Ortiz and Thurman would be. Ortiz, who underwent hand surgery earlier this year, this shortly after his February win over Israil Madrimov, will no doubt be looking to become the first man to KO or stop Thurman should the fight go ahead. Ortiz, 23-0(21) retained his WBC interim belt at 154 pounds with the exciting 12-round decision win over Madrimov.

Thurman, 31-1(23), returned to the ring in March, after three years, and he looked good in stopping Brock Jarvis in a fight that was held in Australia. Thurman, the former welterweight champ, has only been beaten by living legend Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman vs. Ortiz: Age and Power

So, can Ortiz make a statement by becoming the first man to KO “One Time,” or will the former champ, now aged 36, who is some nine years older than Ortiz, shock Ortiz and hand him his first loss? Let’s see if this fight does actually take place.

There was a time when Thurman was one of the very best fighters in the world, but a series of injuries forced him to endure many months of idleness. How much has Thurman got left here in 2025, six years after he last held a world title?