Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Make A Fight Between Vergil Ortiz And Errol Spence In Dallas

Oscar De La Hoya has said he would love to see, indeed get busy making, a fight between his warrior Vergil Ortiz Jr and Errol Spence – in Dallas, at Dallas Stadium. Speaking with Fight Hype, the Golden Boy head said the fight would “sell out the place.” Spence is clearly on De La Hoya’s mind, but have the fans pretty much forgotten about the former welterweight champion who has not fought since being badly beaten and stopped by Terence Crawford?

That fight, one that seemingly took place an age ago now, “ruined” Spence in the opinion of some. Certainly, Spence has yet to prove he is not damaged goods. And a fight, a comeback fight against an at his peak Ortiz would not be a good one for Spence to find out how much he has got left. Ortiz, a hugely exciting fighter who is about at his peak right now, needs bigger, more testing fights than one with Spence.

Still, from a business standpoint, Ortiz Vs. Spence would sell big in Dallas, with both fighters hailing from Texas. And Oscar sees a big crowd showing up if the fight does get made.

“Imagine if we can put together a Spence Vs. Vergil fight in Dallas Stadium,” De La Hoya said. “That would sell out the place.”

Maybe, but would this one be a competitive fight? Spence, 28-1(22) has not done a thing since being battered by Crawford two years ago, while Ortiz has shown his toughness, his skill, and his hunger and desire in his recent fights. A fight between Ortiz and Spence would result in a beat-down, surely?

De La Hoya wants to see this fight, but do the fans?

“That’s something to consider,” De La Hoya said with regards to Spence even fighting again. Who knows, maybe Spence is done as a fighter and he knows it better than anyone. Ortiz, 23-0(21) wants to keep busy as he waits for a world title shot, but there are better fights out there for him. Far more competitive fights.