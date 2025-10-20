Carl Froch Says He’d Return For “Wicked” Fight With Joe Calzaghe — But Will It Ever Happen?

Carl Froch, at age 48, has again spoken on the subject of him possibly making a return to the ring, this after a decade out of action. As fans may be aware, former MMA fighter Darren Till has tried to goad the former super-middleweight champ out of retirement to fight him, but “The Cobra” is just not interested; and why the heck should he be?

But Froch – who teased us last week, this by uploading a photo of himself alongside long-time trainer Rob McCracken, with the words “The Last Dance” attached – IS interested in coming back to fight one man: Joe Calzaghe. As fans absolutely do know, a Calzaghe-Froch fight could have happened back in the day, yet the careers of the two men didn’t quite touch, and the potential classic that Froch has always been disappointed over not happening, well, it never came off.

Froch’s “Wicked” Callout to Calzaghe

Now, Froch, speaking on his YouTube channel Froch on Fighting, says he would come back for a “wicked” fight with Calzaghe.

“It’d be good to get a little move around with JC [Joe Calzaghe] if he fancies it, we’ll see,” Froch said. “That’s the problem with the Till fight, it’s not big enough, he’s not done anything. He’s an ex-UFC fighter but in terms of boxing people are not ar*ed. But if JC came back in, that would be big, the nostalgia, that would be wicked.”

Calzaghe Comeback? Don’t Bet on It

But is there any chance at all of Calzaghe, who is older than Froch, and who has said numerous times that he will not come back, changing his mind and agreeing to a bout, most likely an exhibition bout, with Froch? On a scale of 1 to 10, there might be a 1-percent chance of Calzaghe being tempted, that’s if the money was big.

But Calzaghe, like Froch, has nothing to prove, and neither great should make a comeback. Froch, though, still has something of a thorn in his side when it comes to Calzaghe, this due to the fact that he never got to fight him, and because most experts and fans do seem to rate Calzaghe higher than him.

We will never know who would have won had a prime Calzaghe and a prime Froch rumbled, and this is a fight that is confined to Dream Fight status as a result.