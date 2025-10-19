Tim Bradley predicts a fast and easy knockout victory for WBO interim heavyweight champion Joseph Parker over WBA interim champion Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) this Saturday, October 25, at the O2 Arena in London.

Four or Five Rounds, Tops

He sees it as an affair that will last “four or five rounds” tops, ending with Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) connecting with a big right hand to score the KO. Tim believes that Wardley has flaws in his game defensively with the way he leans back when he fights, and he sees the older, more experienced Parker capitalizing on this.

Parker-Wardley are headlining on DAZN PPV this Saturday. The price is $59.99 in the U.S and £24.99 GBP.

Right Hand of Doom

“It took me one round to break down Wardley and Joseph Parker,” said Tim Bradley on his channel about their fight this Saturday, October 25, in London. “Wardley is about to get knocked out. This fight is going to go four or five rounds at the most, if that, because Joseph Parker is going to knock him out with a right hand.

Bradley doesn’t say which fights or fight he wanted to make him conclude that it’s going to be an easy fight for Parker over Fabio. It sounds like he only watched the Parker vs. Martin Bakole fight.

Wardley’s Fatal Lean

“It might be a single punch followed up by combinations. Wardley leans back. So, he puts most of his weight on his back foot, which means he can explode coming forward, which is great. But when offense is coming his way, he’s stuck in the mud.”

Wardley mostly comes forward on his front foot. You don’t see him leaning back on defense because he’s so aggressive in his fights. Obviously, there are instances where Wardley will defend, but it’s rare.

“He can’t push off his front foot to get the hell out of the way. He’s either going to get caught coming in or get caught standing straight up,” said Bradley.

If Parker Plays It Safe

Tim is assuming that Parker is going to fight aggressively early on and not play it safe like he did throughout his decision victories over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder. His recent second-round knockout victory over the 310-lb Martin Bakole earlier this year, on February 22nd, was an anomaly. Parker had the perfect opponent, a big, slow fighter that came in on short notice.

Wardley’s Chance to Prove Him Wrong

If Parker fights as timidly against Wardley as he did against Wilder, Zhang, and Joe Joyce, he’s going to get knocked out early. With that defeat, it’ll end Joseph’s dream of challenging Oleksander Usyk for his undisputed championship.

Michael Collins has been writing about boxing since 2016, covering championship fights, rising prospects, and the business side of the sport.