Get ready for an explosion! Dmitry Kudryashov-Olanrewaju Durodola II set for May

Rewind to November of 2015, and Russian bomber Dmitry Kudryashov was an unbeaten 18-0(18) cruiserweight destroyer who had, well, destroyed everyone and anyone in his path. Going up against Nigeria’s tough and hungry Olanrewaju Durodola in his homeland, Kudryashov was shocked to second round stoppage defeat.





Exposed in the opinion of a number of fight fans, the 31 year-old “Russian Hammer” was forced to regroup and go back to the gym. When he returned to action in May of last year, against another puncher in Julio Cesar Dos Santos, Kudryashov showed he had not changed his exciting style one bit, bombing his man out of there fast. Then, last time out in December, the cruiserweight contender did away with Santander Silgado is crushing fashion.

Now 20-1(20) Kudryashov will, on May 20 in what could be a stacked card in Russia, get the chance to reverse his sole pro loss. 36 year-old Durodola, who went on to get stopped by upcoming WBO cruiserweight title challenger Mairis Breidis, has won his last three, all by stoppage, and he will now make the long trip over to Russia again. Can Kudryashov learn from the mistakes he made in the first fight (where he almost got Durodola out of there in the opening round) or will the older man prove once again that he is too tough and game for his lethal-punching rival?

We could get our answer pretty quickly if the first short, explosive and hugely entertaining rumble is anything to go by. It is hard to see Kudryashov doing much of anything different in the return clash, and the same could be said of the 25-3(23) contender known as “God’s Power.” We could be in store for another short and sweet slugfest; just the type of fight many fans love to see.

If he loses to the same guy again, it could be disastrous for Kudryashov, while if Durodola loses the return, it’s tough to see where he could go next. This really is a must-win fight for both warriors.

Prediction? How about bombs away!