Gervonta Davis Vs. Rolly Romero “Will Be Like A Modern Day Hagler-Hearns” Says Ellerbe

This one WILL be a whole lot of fun. ESPN.com broke the news yesterday how unbeaten, potential stars of the future (maybe even megastars of the future) Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero will fight one another on December 5 at The Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The fight, sources say, will be contested at 135 pounds, and Mayweather promotion’s Leonard Ellerbe says the fight will be ultra-memorable, primarily because “these two guys despise each other.”

Ellerbe goes further, saying the December fight “will be like a modern-day Hagler-Hearns.” All these years later, and the three-round classic from April of 1985 remains the benchmark.

But will “Tank” and “Rolly” really give us a great one on December 5? It’s true, the two hate each other, this is no fake hype intended to sell tickets.

And both men, each unbeaten, have shown real skill in the ring – Davis in particular. Davis, 25-0(24) and already a three-weight belt-holder, was last seen moving up in weight to take down the much bigger Mario Barrios to win a belt at 140 pounds.

Romero, a year the younger man at 25, was last seen stopping Anthony Yigit in a fight that contested the WBA interim strap at lightweight. Romero is 14-0 (12) yet many people felt he actually lost his fight with Jackson Marinez, with the August 220 decision in favor of Romero being called a “robbery” by a good number of people.

But there is no denying Romero’s skill, and Floyd Mayweather has great hopes for both of his fighters. But only one man can win on December 5.

Will it be southpaw Davis, or will the trash-talking Romero, who has more of a gunslinging approach, get the victory? Ellerbe says that whoever wins, these two “will still hate each other in ten years.”

Will we see a great fight that is so special we all remember in ten years’ time? Let’s hope so. This fight, a genuinely great match-up, is what makes boxing special. You can make a great case for either young fighter winning this one. Who are YOU picking?