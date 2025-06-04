Manny Pacquiao Says Naoya Inoue Would Beat Tank Davis: “He’s Fast”

Although the two fighters, both pound-for-pounders, operate in different weight divisions, a fight between Japanese star Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Tank Davis has been spoken about as a possibility for some time now. Some fans have even demanded that Inoue fight Tank. Inoue, though, is a 122-pound fighter, while Tank is a 135-pound fighter, and Tank is a big 135-pounder.

Inoue vs. Tank: Dream Fight?

A catch weight fight could possibly happen, but even if Tank agreed to drop down to, say, 128 pounds or so, he would, in the opinion of most people, still be too big for Inoue. It would be a genuine, real-life Dream Fight if it did happen, and these days, nothing can be ruled out.

And, quite surprisingly, living legend Manny Pacquiao, when he was asked who he feels would win if Inoue and Davis did fight, replied quickly that he thinks Inoue would win.

Speaking after yesterday’s LA press conference, Pac-Man was asked for his opinion on a Tank-Inoue fight by Fight Hub TV.

“Gervonta Davis and Inoue? Inoue. Inoue,” Pacquiao said with regards to who he’s pick to win. “Inoue’s fast. He’s fast. Inoue, I’m proud of him, he’s from Japan in Asia, and his style is like when I was young. I feel he’s like I was when I was 115, 122 pounds.”

It’s interesting what Pacquiao had to say on the subject of a fight between Tank and Inoue, and it’s clear Manny likes what he sees from the four-weight ruler from Japan. But is Pacquiao wrong here? Again, wouldn’t Tank’s size advantage prove to be far too much, as fast as Inoue is? We have seen Inoue get dropped a couple of times, and by guys his own size. What would a big punch from Davis do to Inoue if it landed?

Time will tell. Maybe this fight will happen, maybe it won’t. As for Pacquiao, he is said to be interested in fighting Tank himself, if he gets past Mario Barrios when the 46-year-old goes for history (yet more history) on July 19.