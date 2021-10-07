Super, Super-Middleweight Puncher Edgar Berlanga Looking To Steal The Show On Saturday Night

The heavyweights will not be the only big punchers in action inside The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday night. As much as we fans absolutely love seeing the big men in action – even more so when they have the king of one-punch, fight-ending power Deontay Wilder possesses – we have plenty of time for the smaller guys also.

And unbeaten super-middleweight Edgar Berlanga is a man who can hit with genuine heavyweight force – as he has shown in romping to a 17-0(16) record, with all but one of his wins coming via quick and impressive first-round KO.

Berlanga will be going some if he can score a quick KO win on Saturday when he will face tough and durable Argentine Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

Fans may recognize Coceres’ name as the guy who gave defending WBO 168 pound champ Billy Joe Saunders all he could handle back in November of 2019; with Saunders having to dig in so as to save his title with a late-rounds stoppage win. The 30-year-old from Carlos Monzon country is currently 30-2-1(16) and he has won two out of three since falling to Saunders.

Coceres beat Sebastian Horacio Papeschi, before losing the decision in the rematch. Coceres last boxed in June of this year, when he scored a TKO over Nelson Rosalez. Coceres, who has been stopped only by Saunders, says he is extremely motivated and confident going into this fight, that he has the experience needed to defeat 24-year-old Berlanga.

Last time out, back in April, Berlanga of Puerto Rico saw his amazing KO streak come to an end, as clever veteran Demond Nicholson extended him all the way to the eighth and final bell; Berlanga scoring multiple knockdowns along the way.

Now, “The Chosen One” wants to resume scoring big and exciting knockouts. Again, Berlanga will really be going some if he can do away with Coceres inside a mere three minutes. A much longer fight looks more likely, yet with Berlanga’s proven power, who can say for sure?

Saturday’s whole card could result in a string of exciting KO’s – from the main event on down (with unbeaten heavyweights Frank Sanchez and Efe Ajagba colliding, and heavyweight contenders Robert Helenius and Adam Kownacki having their return fight, we are sure to see some explosive stuff).

Who will be the fighter the lion’s share of the press find themselves writing about on Saturday night/Sunday morning? It’s a dead-cert the Fury-Wilder three-match and its result will get the most ink, yet Berlanga, if he can blast out Coceres, will sure get some space.

…