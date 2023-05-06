Gervonta Davis Sentenced For Hit-and-Run; Avoids Jail Time

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is free to remain as The Face of Boxing for the time being. And for the foreseeable future. 28 year old Davis, fresh off his big stoppage win over Ryan Garcia, was yesterday handed his punishment for the hit-and-run he was involved in back in 2020. Davis, who had previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, was handed a 90-day house arrest sentence, as well as 200 hours of community service that he must now serve. In addition, Davis will remain on probation for three years after his house arrest.

Ahead of yesterday’s sentencing, some people felt Davis would be handed a far stiffer punishment, one that would see him serve a considerable amount of time in jail, this threatening, or even ending, his boxing career. The sentence Tank got might, by comparison, appear quite lenient to some folks.

Tank, who plenty of people have indeed said is the new Face of Boxing (Canelo Alvarez for one disagrees with such thinking), is seemingly approaching his prime years right now, and his future remains bright as a result of the sentence he was handed. The victim who suffered the bodily injury in the hit-and-run will not care one jot about Davis’ ring future, of course.

But, from the purely selfish standpoint of a boxing fan, Tank can now be expected to fight again pretty soon, and fans are calling for super fights such as Davis against Shakur Stevenson.

Let’s hope Davis can and will keep a clean sheet outside of the ring now, this as he fully dedicates himself to his boxing career. We’ve seen, for whatever reason, too many fighters involved in bad car accidents and the like over the course of the past few months or so.

As of right now, Davis, 29-0(27) is free to achieve all the greatness he can possibly achieve.