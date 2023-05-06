Alvarez says he’ll retire if Ryder beats him tonight

Canelo Alvarez says he’ll retire if he loses to John Ryder tonight in their 12-round fight on DAZN PPV at the Estadio Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

If Canelo does get beaten tonight and retires, boxing fans will miss out on mouth-watering fights between the Mexican star and David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, David Morrell Jr, Artur Beterbiev and a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) why he’ll retire if he loses, but it would seem that he doesn’t have enough respect for the talent of Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) for him to continue his career if he gets beat.

Rynder’s five career defeats may have caused Canelo to view him as a soft touch, someone he should beat without any problems.

You can’t rule out a defeat for Canelo because he looked so bloody awful in his two fights last year against Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Those two fighters are obviously more talented than Ryder and fighting at a higher level than him. Still, Canelo looked so bad that it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that he could lose tonight.

Ryder has these things going for him: Hunger, work rate, stamina, conditioning, and motivation. He hasn’t accumulated $200 million during his career like Canelo.

This fight is Ryder’s Super Bowl, and he’ll be more motivated than Canelo to try and win so he can get a lucrative rematch.

Canelo Alvarez: “If John Ryder beats me, I’m done,” said Canelo told DAZN Boxing. “But it’s not my last fight. I’m going to continue in boxing for a long time.

Chris Mannix: “What do you have to prove in boxing?”

Canelo: “I just want to continue my history, the big fights out there, and right now my short-term goal is the right with Dmitry Bivol, and then we’ll see.”

Mannix: “First up is John Ryder. I think a lot of people aren’t expecting much from John Ryder because they look at his record. What are you expecting from Ryder?”

Canelo: “No, I just think for the best fighter out there. I don’t want to be too confident because they said the same thing about Dmitry Bivol, and look [what happened]. So, I train 100% for the good fighter out there Like I said, if I lose to John Ryder, then I’m done.”