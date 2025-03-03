Gervonta Davis Pushes for May Rematch Against Lamont Roach

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis now says he wants the rematch next against Lamont Roach to happen at “the end of May.” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) wants to clear up the controversy over the results of his clash against Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

May Target

Putting the Davis vs. Roach rematch together for May will be a feat for the promoters, but it could be done if they act fast. Tank’s management likely will want to stage the fight in the summer because that would allow more time to promote the rematch.

That fight was ruled a 12-round majority draw. Davis took a knee in the ninth and returned to his corner, which should have been ruled a knockdown and disqualification. The referee failed to act, saving Tank from defeat. It’s crazy that the referee let Davis get away with both of those things without him taking a point away or DQ-ing him.

Later, Davis said he needed to wipe hair grease from his eyes. He had recently had his hair done, and he hadn’t shampooed all the grease from his hair before the fight. That was a weak excuse for Tank to make to explain why he’d taken a knee. The referee dropped the ball by not waving the fight off in the ninth.

Tank looked clueless dealing with Roach’s technical skills, counter-punching and the pressure that he was putting on him. Roach wasn’t supposed to be a good puncher, but he showed power with his fast counters. Davis looked scared and one point ready to quit.

The rematch can be soon too..like end of may — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 3, 2025

But this what happen..and I can only blame myself!!!..but say no more!! — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 3, 2025