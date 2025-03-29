Bob Arum Isn’t Impressed: Says Gervonta Davis Looks “Ordinary,” Needs to Take Boxing Seriously

Veteran promoter Bob Arum has seen a lot in his time, and he’s not exactly fawning over Gervonta Davis these days. After Davis scraped to a controversial draw against Lamont Roach on March 1, Arum wasted no time giving his verdict: Davis looked vulnerable, unimpressive, and, in his words, “kind of ordinary.”

“I thought Roach won the fight,” Arum told Sean Zittel. “It was a close fight, but Davis has to start taking boxing seriously. This isn’t just a media thing.”

Translation: The glitz, the social media drama, and the celebrity entourage aren’t winning fights anymore — and Arum’s not buying the hype.

The Fight Everyone’s Still Talking About (For the Wrong Reasons)

Davis (30–0–1, 28 KOs) remained technically undefeated — emphasis on technically — but most who watched the fight saw it for what it was: a flat, shaky performance from a fighter who used to steamroll opponents.

He even took a knee in round nine, and somehow the referee decided that wasn’t worth scoring. Lamont Roach summed it up best:

“I was confused when he looked at the ref, but when he took the knee, I was like… that’s a 10-8. Simple.”

Instead, the judges gave us a draw. Because of course they did.

Arum’s Real Agenda? Size Him Up for the Top Rank Hit List

Make no mistake: Arum’s not commenting out of idle curiosity. He’s got a stable of hungry young fighters — Keyshawn Davis, Abdullah Mason, Raymond Muratalla — and he’s licking his lips at the thought of feeding one of them Tank Davis, especially now that the aura seems to be fading.

“I wanted to get a good look at him because he’s been mentioned as a possible opponent,” Arum said.

Let’s be honest — the old Tank who wiped out competition with single punches? That guy didn’t show up against Roach. Instead, we got a fighter who looked confused, sluggish, and seemed shocked to be in a real fight.

What’s Next for Davis? A Rematch? A Circus Fight? Who Knows

So what does Davis do now? Go back and actually beat Roach properly? Or chase another pointless celebrity showdown for a quick paycheck? Apparently, Jake Paul’s name has already been floated. Because why focus on belts when you can cash out in clown fights?

He could also chase a Ryan Garcia rematch, but after Garcia dropped him and ran off to the nightclub, that rematch might be more about TikTok clout than boxing skill.

Bob Arum said what many already thought but didn’t want to say: Davis is drifting. He’s not feared anymore. He’s not sharp. And if he doesn’t start taking the sport seriously, someone’s going to take that “0” off his record the proper way — not through questionable draws, but with a clean, decisive beating.

The clock’s ticking.