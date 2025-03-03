Zurdo Ramirez Is Looking At May Defence Against Yuniel Dorticos

Mexican warrior Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez may or may not be the best cruiserweight in the world right now. It’s down to opinion, and some might point to Jai Opetaia – and hopefully soon, these two will fight, in what could be a great addition to the number of epics we have been blessed to have witnessed when two of the best cruiserweights went at it (think Evander Holyfield-Dwight Qawi, James Toney-Vasilliy Jirov, O’Neil Bell-Jean Marc Mormeck, for a trio of good examples).

But before he fights Opetaia, or anyone else, Zurdo, 47-1(30) will have to take care of a mandatory defence. As per a Ring article, Ramirez, the reigning WBA/WBO champ, will next face former champ Yuniel Durticos of Cuba. Durticos, now aged 38, is currently 27-2(25) and he last fought in a world title bout back in 2020, this when he was decisioned by Mairis Briedis. Since then, Dorticos has gone 3-0, over okay opposition.

Who knows what kind of a fight, if any, Dorticos can give Ramirez.

But a mandatory defence is a mandatory defence, and though Zurdo is looking forward to bigger fights, he says he will take care of business against Dorticos first.

“I’m ready for him,” Zurdo said to The Ring in regards to the Dorticos assignment. “It has to happen and after I will go for another title. This one will probably be at the end of May……I hope it could be here in L.A. I think he’s a strong guy, he has a lot of experience. This is my weight division. I’m trying to put on a little more weight and be stronger.”

Of course, the fight we fans currently crave is one between Zurdo and Opetaia. This fight – again, a possible classic in the making – would let us know who the best 200 pounder in the world is. And Zurdo wants it.

“That’s the fight I’m looking for, he has one belt, I’m looking for the belts,” Zurdo said. “I want to become undisputed.”

Fights between Zurdo and Opetaia, and Zurdo-Badou Jack, could really prove exciting. But first, the heaviest Mexican fighter in terms of divisions conquered, will have to get through former champ Dorticos. And this fight, though a seemingly straightforward one for Ramirez now, might have been a great battle had it taken place when both men were in their prime.

Who is THE man at cruiserweight right now?