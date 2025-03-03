Keyshawn Davis Says He Doesn’t See A Fight With Andy Cruz Happening This Year, Eyes Move To 140 Pounds

Recently crowned WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis knows full well that we fans expect him to fight his amateur nemesis, Andy Cruz, in the pro ranks. Cuba’s Cruz, who four times defeated Davis in the unpaid ranks, has gone as far as to refer to Davis as “my son.” And shortly after Davis ripped the WBO belt from Denys Berinchyk last month, Cruz stated that it would only be a matter of time before Davis handed him the belt.

Now, in speaking with The Ring, “The Businessman,” as Davis is known, says he is very much interested in a fight with Cruz, but not this year. Not unless Cruz, who is currently 5-0(2) in the pro ranks, “does something extraordinary” this year, this making the fight “make sense.”

Davis may well make the move up to the 140 pound division sooner rather than later.

“I’m not moving past the Cruz situation because I definitely do want to fight him before I eventually go to 140 pounds,” Davis said. “It’s just probably not going to be this year unless he does something extraordinary and it makes sense. I don’t see him going to 140. I’m big [for the weight].”

It would be a shame if Davis, 13-0(9) did not fight Cruz, this in a revenge mission, before leaving the 135 pound division. As Davis says, though, he is big for a 135 pounder, and we have to figure that he might not have much more than maybe two, maybe three more fights at lightweight before moving. Who these potential fights may be against if it’s not Cruz in at least one of them, we can only guess.

Cruz has made it clear he wants Keyshawn and his belt, while Cruz’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said this is the biggest fight Davis could have at 135 pounds. Cruz may not be as big a name as Davis is, but the Cuban has real and genuine talent, and plenty of people expect him to become a world champion down the road. Whether or not Cruz gets his first shot at becoming a world champion in a fight with Davis, we will have to wait and see.

But again, if Davis doesn’t avenge those four amateur losses to Cruz, there will forever be something to point to and to criticise Davis for, at least in the opinion of some fans.

Who does get the win if Davis and Cruz fight again, this time with a lot of money and maybe a world title on the line?