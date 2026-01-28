Baltimore’s Davis, a former three-division world champion, last fought in March, when he defended the WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jnr at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He was stripped of the WBA belt earlier this month while the warrant remained outstanding.

According to documents reviewed by BoxingScene, the alleged incident occurred when Davis entered the woman’s workplace in Miami Gardens at approximately 4:15 a.m. Police allege that Davis physically restrained the woman and attempted to escort her toward a parking garage against her will.

“The victim stated that the subject grabbed her by her hair with one hand and grabbed her by the throat with the other,” Miami Gardens police detective Gary Florencio said in testimony presented to Miami-Dade County Judge Andrea R. Wolfson.

“She further stated that the subject escorted her down the stairway and toward the VIP parking garage while maintaining his grip on her head and neck,” Florencio said.

Court documents state that the woman reported sustaining minor injuries, including visible bruising on her left arm, and sought medical attention following the incident. The woman told police she had been in a relationship with Davis earlier in the year, which ended approximately one month before the alleged encounter.

“She advised there is a history of unreported domestic violence between them,” Judge Wolfson wrote in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant.

Richard Wolfe, an attorney representing the woman in a civil action against Davis, told BoxingScene on Wednesday night that his office is preparing to move forward with litigation.

“We look forward to service and starting the process toward civil action, and prosecuting our civil case for damages,” Wolfe said.

Davis previously faced legal issues earlier this year that resulted in the cancellation of a planned rematch with Roach Jnr, as well as a proposed exhibition bout against Jake Paul that had been scheduled for December.