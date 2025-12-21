Leo Atang Set to Return January 31 on Matchroom Card

Matchroom Boxing announced today that 18-year-old heavyweight prospect Leo Atang will return on January 31, 2026, at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. His opponent hasn’t been named. That part barely matters right now.
Atang is coming off a first-round TKO win over Babu Yusuf on December 20 in Ghana, a fight that lasted just long enough to confirm what most people already suspected. He hits hard. He hits clean. And when he lands, the night ends quickly. He’s now 3-0 as a professional, all knockouts, with none of those fights drifting into real rounds.
He’s young. That’s obvious. He’s also massive. At 6-foot-6, Atang already looks like a heavyweight before he throws a punch, and when he does throw, it’s not sloppy. That’s what separates him from most teenagers pushed this early. He doesn’t look rushed. He doesn’t look scared. He looks like he expects the other guy to fold.
Atang is a York native and won gold at the 2024 World Under-19 Championships in the +90kg division. That background shows. There’s structure to what he does. He’s not just swinging. He’s placing shots and watching what happens next.
The comparisons have already started, because they always do. Some people see a young Anthony Joshua when they look at Atang. Bigger version. Same build. Others say he’s rougher around the edges, maybe sturdier, maybe less polished but harder to push around. That part will take time to answer.
For now, Matchroom is doing what promoters do. Keeping him active. Keeping him visible. Letting the knockouts stack up without rushing the ceiling.
Atang will appear on the undercard of Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly for the IBF super welterweight title, live on DAZN. It’s a smart place to put him. Big crowd. Real attention. No pressure to headline yet.
The opponent can come later. The point is that he’s back. And at heavyweight, that’s usually enough to keep people watching.
Last Updated on 12/21/2025