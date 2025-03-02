Gary Antuanne Russell Overcomes Valenzuela’s Late Surge to Secure Unanimous Decision Win – Boxing Results

Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) out-punched and outworked WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (14-3, 9 KOs), winning a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Russell, 28, dished out a beating on Rayo, dominating most of the rounds, but taking a lot of vicious head hosts in the process. Boxing fans look at the scores and think it was an easy fight for Russell, but Valenzuela got his pound of flesh in the process. He was no easy out.

The Scores

– 119-109

– 119-109

– 120-108

Late Surge

What made you fight harder for Russell was fighting with emotion, wanting to get back at Rayo every time he got hit hard by him. This led to him taking some big shots down the stretch when he got reckless because Valenzuela was fighting harder, trying to score a come-from-behind knockout.

Russell walked into some big punches that staggered him several times. He still made it through with combination punching, and superior hand speed.

After the fight, Russell said he wants a rematch with WBC light welterweight champion Alberto Puello, who fought on the same card and had won his fight against Sandor Martin by a 12 round split decision.