50 Years Ago Today: Roberto Duran Was At His Meanest In Scoring A Brutal KO Over Ray Lampkin

In his dark-eyed, snarling prime, Roberto Duran really was as frightening as he was superbly skilled. Duran – who had a facial resemblance to notorious murderer and cult leader Charles Manson in the opinion of Sugar Ray Leonard, those dark eyes in particular forcing Leonard to conjure up images of the man who all but killed the 1960s hippy dream – deserves to rank as THE greatest lightweight ever. In the opinion of many a fine boxing historian, the Panamanian does, but that’s a debate (maybe) for another time.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of one of Duran’s most chilling knockout wins; the victory later being accompanied by an equally chilling quote that went around the world.

Duran, at age 23, was close to his absolute prime, and he had been the world lightweight king since 1972. Now having his 50th pro fight, in doing so making the sixth defence of his crown, “Hands of Stone” met the accomplished Ray Lampkin. The fight took place in Panama City, and Lampkin, hailing from Portland, Oregon, was four years older than Duran. Roberto was 48-1(42) – the sole blot on his record being put there by common opponent Esteban De Jesus, who also held a decision win over Lampkin – Ray was 30-3-1(12).

Lampkin got off to a good start, his fast hands and his good movement seeing him get home with some shots, his body shots being impressive in round two. But Duran, fighting before thousands of adoring fans, slowly but surely wore Lampkin down. It was a good fight, fought at a fast pace, with lots of quality punching, but by the middle rounds, certainly by the later rounds, Lampkin was clearly wilting; the Panamanian heat and humidity playing a part in the fight. Duran had lumped up Lampkin’s eye and he was, of course, snarling the Duran snarl.

But Lampkin looked like he might just be able to see it through to the final bell. Duran had other ideas. The end came in round 14. Lampkin had been fighting on sheer heart and guts for a while now, but his ordeal was soon to come to an end. Inside the opening minute of round 14, Duran, sensing his challenger was more than ready to be taken, unleashed a bomb of a left hook to the head. Lampkin went down hard, flat on his back, his arms outstretched, the force of his head hitting the canvas adding to his trauma.

Incredibly, Lampkin tried, on sheer instinct, to get back up, but he was unable to do so. A jubilant Duran jumped around the ring as he both celebrated and showed sheer defiance. No man could beat him, of this Duran was certain (and Roberto did avenge the loss to De Jesus, twice).

Lampkin was so badly hurt, he was taken to the hospital. The final blow had left Lampkin unconscious for a full 30 minutes, while one of his legs was temporarily paralysed. In total, Lampkin spent five days in the hospital. This was the price any 135-pounder in the sport risked paying if they had the temerity to challenge Duran. As for Duran’s chilling quote, the champ said to the press that “I was not in my best condition. Today I sent him to the hospital. Next time I’ll put him in the morgue.”

Later, showing his kind and caring side, Duran paid a visit to see Lampkin in the hospital, where the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet kissed Lampkin on the cheek as he lay in bed.

Duran would rule as lightweight king until 1978, when he made the move up to welterweight. Lampkin fought seven more times, with him winning five and losing two.

Ray Lampkin might have been on the receiving end of Roberto Duran’s nastiest knockout.