Boxing Tonight: Davis vs. Roach & Valenzuela vs. Russell – Live Results

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) faces the technical boxer/puncher Lamont Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) tonight in the 12-round main event on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela takes on Gary Antuanne Russell in a 50-50 type of fight in the main card. Also in the PPV portion of tonight’s event is WBA light welterweight champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defending against #1 ranked Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs). This fight has gone under fans’ radar, but it could outshine the Tank-Roach contest.

PPV Main Card at 8:00 pm ET – $79.95

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach

Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian “J-Rock” Williams

This is the fight everyone is talking about. Gary Antuane Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) challenges WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) in what could be the fight of the night in the co-feature. Unlike the main event, this fight is evenly matched between two punchers with outstanding talent.

‘Rayo’ Valenzuela used to be primarily a knockout artist, but he’s adapted his style, morphing into a Lomachenko-esque style that he uses. If he fights like that tonight, it will be difficult for the heavy-handed Russell to land his big power shots to win.