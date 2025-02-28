Prime Video PPV Weights: Davis – Roach & Valenzuela – Russell

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis looked thinner than usual today, making weight for his title defense of his WBA lightweight belt against Lamont Roach at the weigh-in for Saturday’s clash on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event goes for $79.95.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) looked like he put himself through the wringer to get down to the 135-lb limit for this fight. It’s lucky for Tank that he’s not facing a big puncher on Saturday night because he could be in for it if he were.

Many boxing fans are focusing on the chief support fight between WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela and Gary Antuanne Russell because it’s more evenly matched. Rayo (14-2, 9 KOs) brings drama to his fights and is a main event type of fighter. It would have been a lot more fun for people if Tank were fighting Rayo instead of a 130-pounder Roach.

Weigh-in Results

– Gervonta Davis 133.8 vs. Lamont Roach 135

– Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela 138.8 vs. Gary Antuanne 138.2

“He’s got a fight ahead of him on Saturday. We’re going to see what they’re going to be asking about after this fight,” said Lamont Roach to Premier Boxing Champions about his title challenge of WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on Saturday.