Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela: Stealing the Show Against Gary Antuanne Russell

WBA light welterweight champion Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela will be looking to steal the show in his fight against Gary Antuanne Russell this Saturday, March 1st, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) vs. Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) will fight in the co-feature bout on the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach card on PBC on Prime Video PPV.

Valenzuela, 25, has five consecutive tough battles against these quality guys coming into Saturday’s match with Russell:

– Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

– Chris Colbert x 2

– Edwin De Los Santos

– Francisco ‘El Bandito’ Vargas

“I’m coming to fight. I’m going to have my hands up, and he’s going to have his hands up. We’ll see who breaks who down,” said Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela to the media, talking about his fight against Gary Antuanne Russell on Saturday night. “Peace of mind and experience. Him being a fighter,” said Rayo about his new trainer, Robert Garcia.

Russell lost his last fight to Alberto Puello by a 12-round split decision on June 15th last year in Las Vegas. Puello had enough punching power and skills to get the better of Russell in a fight that was razor close at the end.

“I can relate to what he tells me. I can feel it when I’m in there, and it makes me feel confident and good. I feel like every fight since [Edwin] De Los Santos, I feel like I have to win this, but I always fight with a chip on my shoulder. I don’t pay too much attention to that. “I’m ready to do both. With this guy, Gary Antuanne, I have to do both,” said Rayo Valenzuela about needing to slug and box. “I’m looking forward to it because he’s 5’10.” He’s a lefty stance, so we’re going to be right there in front of each other. I lost all respect for that guy,” said Rayo when asked if he wanted to give his thoughts on his former trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr. “I want a big fight. I want Tank if he’s down to move to 140. Teofimo Lopez at 140, Devin [Haney] and Ryan [Garcia]. I want to get in with those guys. I’m not sure what this [Gervonta Davis] plans are. I hear he’s retiring. So, we’ll have to wait and see,” said Valenzuela when asked if he thinks Tank will move up to light welterweight.

Rayo, 25, will likely need to box a little more in this fight than he did in his last one against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, 5’4,” because he’s facing a much taller fighter, who can punch with either hand. One positive Valenzuela has going for him is that he also has power. So, if he’s forced to go to war with Russell, he can do that and beat him at his own game.