Tyson Fury claims he’s RETIRING after Whyte fight, “I’m OUT”

Tyson Fury claims that the April 23rd title defense of his WBC heavyweight belt against Dillian Whyte will be the last one of his career because he’s planning on retiring immediately.

(Photo credit: Queensberry Promotions/Top Rank)

According to Fury, he has $150 million in the bank, and he’s going to bow out of the sport while he’s young at 33. If that turns out to be the case, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will lose out on a mega-payday against the popular ‘Gypsy King,’ and, of course, the boxing public will lose out as well.

We don’t know if Fury is putting on the boxing fans, pretending he’s retiring so he can get a lot of people excited at seeing his fight the recently knocked out 34-year-old Whyte.

While the British fans love the idea of Joshua fighting Whyte, Americans view Dillian as a guy that was knocked out by 40-year-old Alexander Povetkin, and there’s not much interest in this mismatch.

Ideally, Fury should retire after fighting the winner of the Joshua-Usyk 2 match because that would be a much better way for him to bow out.

For the winner of the Joshua vs. Usyk II clash in May or June, they’ll need to look in another direction for a big fight. Without Fury out of the picture, perhaps the best the Joshua-Usyk 2 winner can hope for is a battle against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, should he decide to continue his career.

The next most popular option for the Joshua v. Usyk 2 winner would be Andy Ruiz Jr, who has fought only once since losing his IBF, WBA & WBO titles to Joshua in December 2019.

U.S fans aren’t exactly excited about seeing Fury fight Whyte, as he’s arguably a slight step up from Dereck Chisora talent-wise, and no one has been demanding this match.

“This is the final fight of my career, I’m retiring after this. $150million in the bank, healthy, young, I’m going to buy a massive yacht abroad,” said Fury. “I’m retiring, I’m out, this is my final fight, I’m done.”

“I’m retiring after this fight. It’s all irrelevant, Eddie Hearn’s comments. The man is a sucker. I have no ambition after this fight, I’m done. No interest in anybody, retirement, baby! $100 million in the bank, undefeated champion.

“Miami, boats, Ferraris, Lambos,” said Fury when asked how he’s going to enjoy his retirement.

“People should expect an absolute annihilation of Whyte,” Fury on what to expect for his April 23rd clash against Dillian Whyte.

“I think he’s mentally weak,” said FFury when asked about what he thinks about Whyte after his no-show at the kick-off press conference today in London.

“We’ll sell out, 100%, 100,000 people,’ said Fury on whether his fight with Whyte will sell out Wembley Stadium on April 23rd.