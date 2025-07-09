Anthony Cacace Injured, Withdraws From Raymond Ford Fight

Anthony Cacace Withdraws from Riyadh Card: Who Steps Up and Which Fights Still Deliver?

In what is bad news for the fighter as well as bad news for his opponent and for the fans, Irish warrior Anthony Cacace has been forced to pull out of his scheduled August 16th fight with Raymond Ford. The fight, which was to have taken place on the Riyadh card that will be headlined by Moses Itauma-Dillian Whyte, was one people in the industry were especially looking forward to.

But the back injury is too bad, and Cacace – who is on a real run of form right now, with the 36 year old southpaw having won his last nine fights, Cacace coming off big wins over Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington and, last time out, Leigh Wood – had no choice but to pull out. Organisers are now looking to find a late sub to step in with former WBA featherweight champ Ford, who is 17-1-1(8) and has won two fights on the bounce since beating beaten by Nick Ball in June of last year.

Which Bouts Still Shine on the Itauma vs Whyte Card?

Again, people were looking forward to this clash of styles, but the all-southpaw fight will now either not take place at all or it may be moved to a new date later on in the year.

Still all set to go ahead on the Itauma Vs. Whyte card are interesting fights between Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye, and the aforementioned Ball defending his WBA 126 pound title against unbeaten contender Sam Goodman.

Despite the unfortunate news regarding the Cacace-Ford fight, the card remains a strong one and it’s certain plenty of fans will be tuning in on the night.

For some, red hot heavyweight Itauma is in fighting Whyte facing his toughest test yet as a pro. For others, it will prove to be another explosive KO win for the 20 year old who so many people feel could be the very future of the heavyweight division.