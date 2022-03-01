Tyson Fury compliments Klitschkos & Usyk for defending Ukraine from invasion

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had praise for the Klitschko brothers and Oleksandr Usyk on Tuesday when asked about his thoughts on them joining up in the military reserves in Ukraine to defend their country from the Russian invasion.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), who was literally on stage by himself during today’s press conference in London after challenger Dillian Whyte was a no-show, said he will gladly “join up” up the military if England or the U.S is involved in what’s taking place in Ukraine right now.

Fury looked emotional when speaking, suggesting that he meant what he was saying about him being willing to fight for his country.

“Fantastic. I’ll be the first one to join up if England gets involved or America. I’ll be the first one in line for the job, and my dad will as well, and all the boys. We’ll all be signing up to defend,” said Tyson Fury when asked about his thoughts on the Klitschkos and Oleksandr Usyk joining the Ukraine armed forces to defend against the Russian invasion.

“That’s what I got to say. If you’re from that country and living there, defend there. Love your women and fight for your country, that’s what I say,” said Fury.

That would be a show of courage on Fury’s part if he put his highly successful boxing career on hold to travel to Ukraine to fight on the front against the mighty Russian military machine. With England not involved in the fray, it’s unlikely we’ll see Fury putting on camouflage fatigues anytime soon to man the frontlines.

Fury will be making his second defense of his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium in London.

The stadium’s max capacity will be increased from the normal 90,000 to close to 100,000 for the Fury vs. Whyte fight, which indicates that the tickets are selling rapidly for the April 23rd fight at Wembley Stadium.

With the demand for tickets from fans, there’s a chance that the Fury-Whyte will break the record attendance of 90,000 for the 2017 fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

Given that Whyte isn’t viewed as a real threat to beat Fury, it would be a surprise if their fight breaks the Klitschko vs. Joshua attendance record because that match-up was viewed as being competitive going into it despite Wladimir coming off a year layoff and a loss to Tyson.