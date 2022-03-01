Jermall Charlo willing to fight Canelo Alvarez in Mexico

Jermall Charlo says he’s ready & willing to fight Canelo Alvarez in Mexico if that’s the location he wants to stage their fight. Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) states that he wants to get the mega-clash against Canelo done so he can shut up the critics, who have complained about why they haven’t fought after all these years.

Canelo suggested on Monday that Jermall and David Benavidez should fight, and he’d face the winner. That comment from Canelo likely put a smile on the unbeaten Benavidez’s face, as he’s been trying to get a fight against Charlo, but it hasn’t happened.

Instead of accepting a match against Benavidez, Jermall said he needed to be vaccinated. It didn’t sound like Jermall wanted any part of a fight with Benavidez, so it’s not surprising that they haven’t fought.

Unfortunately for Charlo, he got some bad news last week with Canelo, 31, agreeing to a $160 million three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Canelo’s decision to go with Matchroom & DAZN’s deal while rejecting PBC’s two-fight offer means Jermall will need to stay busy with his career and fight once or twice while he waits for his eventual shot at the Mexican star in 2023.

The way that the 31-year-old Charlo labored to an unimpressive 12 round unanimous decision in his war with Juan Macias Montiel last June suggests that doesn’t possess the kind of talent for him to be counted on to beat the high-caliber contenders in the 160-lb division like Chris Eubank Jr., Jaime Munguia or Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.

It’s unlikely that PBC, the handlers for Charlo, will take the risk of putting him in with any of those three fighters with a massive payday fight against Canelo just over the horizon a year away in 2023.

“Yeah, I’ll go out and fight in Mexico if that’s what they want to do,” said Jermall Charlo to ESNEWS when asked if he’d be willing to fight Canelo Alvarez in Mexico.

“I want to get in the ring and fight him, Man, to shut everybody up, shut up all the naysayers,” Jermall continued.”It’s a matter of time, in due time.”

If Canelo doesn’t win his three fights this year against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th, and whoever is selected for his third match in 2022, it’s safe to say that Charlo will need to forget about fighting the Mexican star in 2023.

Many boxing fans wanted Canelo to agree to PBC’s two-fight deal for him to face Jermall on May 7th and David Benavidez on September 17th. Still, the Mexican star arguably went with the easier option of Bivol and Golovkin.