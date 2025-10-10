Ryan Rozicki Reinjures Bicep, Oct. 25 Card Postponed

Canada’s 3 Lions Promotions announced earlier this week that its Oct. 25 fight card in Sydney, N.S., headlined by hometown hero and cruiserweight contender Ryan ‘Bruiser’ Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KO), has been postponed following a bicep injury suffered by Rozicki in sparring.

Rozicki had been slated to face South African Akani Phuzi (14-3, 6 KO) in a tune-up fight for the WBC Continental Americas title.

“Ryan has had a tough go in 2025 but is still in good spirits,” said Daniel Otter, 3LP’s managing director, in a press release. “It’s awful when this happens and I truly sympathize with all the boxers who were preparing to compete on the October 25th card.”

Rozicki, a former Canadian and North American champion, saw a World Title clash with Badou Jack called off earlier this year due to a bicep injury. His fan-friendly style has earned him a sizable following in his native Nova Scotia and Ontario — where he has appeared eight times — and his two controversial wars with Argentina’s Yamil Peralta were both all-action fights.

“Ryan will have to wait just a little longer to get back in the ring,” continued Otter in the release. “He will be a World Champion in the new year, mark my words.”

3LP has a relationship with the World Boxing Council; the aforementioned Jack retained his WBC cruiserweight title after a middling performance in May against Norair Mikaeljan, and Rozicki’s path to a World Title almost certainly runs through the 41-year-old Swede.

The Oct. 25 card was set to feature two other intriguing contests: super middleweight Samuel Moses (9-1, 8 KO) was to face New Brunswick veteran Brandon Brewer (28-4-3, 12 KO) in the co-feature, while Mexican bantamweight prospect Meilyn ‘Cachis’ Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) was staring down a step-up challenge in Costa Rica’s Silvia Duran (4-3, 3 KO).

It has generally been a quieter year for boxing on Canada’s east coast, with just two pro events in the region following five in 2024 and six in 2023.