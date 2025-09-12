Devin Haney says he believes Terence Crawford can defeat superstar Canelo Alvarez in their legacy fight this Saturday night. The former two-division world champion Haney wants Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) to use his legs and fight smart to get the victory over Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs).

Haney’s Blueprint for Bud

That might code league from Haney for him wanting Crawford to run from Canelo for 12 rounds, and try to win a decision. What fans would like for Crawford to do is sit down on his punches and fight in the pocket like he did at times in his last bout against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov in 2024. Fighting like that would give fans a chance to get their money’s worth for having subscribed to Netflix if they’re not already a member.

Canelo will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Crawford this Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A crowd of over 60,000 is expected to attend the event. Crawford will be moving up two divisions from 154 for the fight at 168.

“It’s a great fight for boxing. Of course. I’m riding with my boy, Bud. I think if anybody can do it, he can,” said Devin Haney to Ring Magazine, picking Terence Crawford to defeat Canelo Alvarez. “Being smart, using his legs, and just being defensively sound,” said Haney when asked what the keys to victory are for Crawford to be victorious against Alvarez.

Fans Want a War

It sounds like Haney wants Crawford to use the same style of fighting that he employed in his victory over Jose Ramirez on the Fatal Fury card earlier this year, on May 2. That would not be good for Terence, Turki Alalshikh, or the fans who are watching the event on Netflix.

This is supposed to be an exciting fight, ‘The Fight of the Century,’ according to Turki. It won’t be that if Crawford chooses to fight “smart, using his legs,” as Haney is advising him to do on Saturday night.

“I’m happy he’s where he wants to be at the biggest stage of boxing. He’s able to test his skills against the best,” said Haney about Crawford.

The Unearned Opportunity

The only reason Crawford is being given this opportunity is that he’s one of Turki Alalshikh’s favorite fighters. This isn’t something he’s earned the traditional way used by fighters. He’s going to the Super Bowl of boxing for one reason. Turki likes him.

If Crawford had to earn the fight against the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by working his way up the rankings at 168, the chances are high that he’s come undone against one of the contenders. He’d get weeded out.