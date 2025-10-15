Frazer Clarke’s BBC Return Crashes After Jeamie TKV Injury — Whole Show in Limbo

British boxing’s big comeback to the BBC has fallen apart before the first bell. The October 25 card — headlined by Frazer Clarke vs. Jeamie TKV for the vacant British heavyweight title — is off after TKV busted a rib in training.

TKV’s injury leaves the whole event hanging. This was supposed to be the BBC’s grand re-entry into boxing, the big showcase for its deal with Boxxer. Instead, promoters are left piecing together what’s left of a card without a main event.

BBC’s Boxing Relaunch Takes a Gut Punch

According to Ring Magazine, Boxxer’s scrambling behind the scenes. The leading option right now? Shift the whole show to November 29. It’s a sensible move — fans get the same fight, same venue, just a month later.

But there’s another, riskier plan floating around: find a late replacement for TKV to keep the October date alive. Trouble is, there’s nobody credible available at short notice who can step in and make it a fight worth the airtime. And let’s be real — BBC’s first boxing night in years deserves more than a filler main event.

Frazer Clarke Can’t Catch a Break

For Frazer Clarke, this is just another roadblock. The Olympic bronze medallist has been itching for a proper domestic showdown — and once again, it slips away. His career’s been a weird mix of hype and frustration: solid wins, stop-start momentum, and now another postponement just when the spotlight was coming back around.

Fans were ready to see Clarke and TKV finally settle who’s the real British threat on the rise. Now, all that energy just fizzles into another “wait and see.”The BBC needed this fight. Clarke needed it even more. Instead, boxing politics and bad luck have teamed up again to ruin another good plan. Sure, moving it to November makes sense — but momentum doesn’t wait. You only get one first impression, and the BBC’s big boxing relaunch just tripped over its own shoelaces.