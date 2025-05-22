Adeleye’s Trainer Adam Booth Says Heavyweight Rematch With Jeamie TKV Is Perfect For Usyk – Dubois Rematch Card

A return fight between two British heavyweights, with the British title on the line, would make perfect sense as far as being a supporting bout on the huge Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois card that will take place inside what looks like being a sold-out Wembley Stadium. So says David Adeleye’s trainer Adam Booth.

Adeleye and Jeamie TKV fought last month, with Adeleye winning in controversial fashion, this as he landed a punch that dropped TKV just a fraction after he had been told to halt the action by the referee. TKV went down, he got back up, but he was soon stopped. Instantly, TKV and his supporters screamed foul, and the rematch was soon ordered by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Now, Booth says his guy Adeleye should fight TKV on the big card set for London on July 19.

Booth: “Let’s fix it properly on the biggest stage possible”

“There is a London show on July 19 that would be the perfect fit,” Booth said in speaking with Talk Sport. “This fight is absolutely perfect for the undercard of Usyk Vs. Dubois. I’d love to get it done because I see his [Adeleye’s] career being way beyond British level. I want to deal with this one exactly how he should have dealt with it a few weeks ago. It is heavyweight boxing, you are always just two fights away from being in the mix.”

Adeleye, 14-1(13) won the vacant British heavyweight title with the controversial win over TKV, and again, all fans who saw the fight in April are in agreement that the rematch needs to take place. It’s been ordered, and Booth makes a great case for when and where it should happen. Can TKV, 8-2(5) get his revenge this time around?

All eyes on Wembley: Three heavyweight rematches brewing?

There is also some talk of a possible rematch between Joe Joyce and Tony Yoka taking place on the July 19 card, so it really could prove to be a big night of heavyweight rematches if things fall into place.

Usyk-Dubois II

Adeleye-TKV II

Joyce-Yoka II

Who wins?