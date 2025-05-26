Frazer Clarke Calls Out Dillian Whyte After KO Win: “I’d Take That Fight Straight Away”

33 year old Frazer Clarke says he “wiped out some demons” with his recent KO win over Ebenezer Tetteh. The first-round KO win followed Clarke’s nasty loss to Fabio Wardley, which also came in the opening round, with Clarke suffering a jaw injury, this after Wardley and Clarke had fought 12 hard rounds in their previous draw of a fight. Now, “Big Fraze” is looking for his next fight, and one with fellow Brit Dillian Whyte is a fight the Olympic bronze medal winner says he would “jump on” should it be offered to him.

Whyte struggled to stop Tetteh when he fought him, with Whyte looking pretty poor before finally getting the stoppage win in round seven. Now, Clarke says a fight between he and Whyte is one that can definitely be made, if Whyte wants it.

“He’s not getting any younger”—Clarke wants Whyte next

“It was good to wipe out the demons, get back in there,” Clarke said to Sky Sports regarding his win over Tetteh. “The Fabio Wardley fight made a lot of noise but ultimately it was one or two shots. It wasn’t like a beatdown. Once I recovered from the (jaw) injury, I was good to go. [Whyte’s] name has been chucked around at me a few times in the last few weeks and it’s something I’m open to. The dynamic of boxing now, these fights can happen no problem. I’d take that fight straight away. He’s not getting any younger, he could do with activity – I’m available.”

Whyte needs momentum—Clarke wants the smoke

Whyte recently stated that he believes he has more to offer the sport at age 37, and that he still thinks he can land some big, big fights. A win over Clarke would certainly give Whyte’s career the boost it so badly needs right now. But can Whyte beat Clarke? Will Whyte even take this fight?

Clarke wants it, and the fans would likely have some interest in seeing this match-up go down. Who wins and how if Clarke, 9-1-1(7) and Whyte, 31-3(21) do rumble later this year?

Clarke also has his eye on challenging the winner of the British heavyweight title fight between David Adeleye-Jeamie TKV, this a rematch that was ordered by the Boxing Board of Control.