Frank Warren On Fury Vs. Joshua Super-Fight: I Don’t See How Anything Can Get In Its Way

Frank Warren says that as long as both fighters win their next fights – Tyson Fury against Agit Kabayel on December 5, and Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev on December 12 – there should be absolutely nothing in the way of the two British superstars meeting in a massive heavyweight unification showdown next.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s breakfast show earlier today, the promoter who has just celebrated 40 years in the sport said the two rival heavyweights will split the purse money 50-50, and that as long as Joshua “really wants it,” the fight will happen.

“We’ve been banging on about it now for a long time since Tyson came back,” Warren said of a Fury-Joshua fight. “Provided they come through their next fights then I don’t see how anything can get in its way.

I just can’t see it. If it doesn’t happen for any reason, then it won’t be because of Tyson Fury or us. The money side of it is very simple – it’s a straight 50-50 split – but it’s whether the other side really wants it. I know that Tyson does, and there should be nothing standing in the way of it providing they get through their two respective fights in December.”

Fury should not have any problems with Kabayel, although, in the heavyweight division, anything can happen, as we have seen so many times. But Pulev is a dangerous fight for Joshua, and remember what Bob Arum has been saying for the longest time – that Pulev will KO Joshua.

It would be a real shame if this did happen, simply because we all really want to see Fury and Joshua get it on and settle their differences. It will be a massive heavyweight year in 2021 if these two do collide (maybe engaging in two fights).

Maybe this monster event of a fight will even go a long way towards making up for what has been one pretty lousy year here in 2020. Who wins: Fury or Joshua? If the purse split between the two is 50-50, so too is this match-up and who wins it. In the opinion of most people, anyway. Can YOU pick a winner?