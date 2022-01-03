Frank Sanchez says he’ll easily beat Fury and Usyk

Eddy Reynoso-trained heavyweight Frank Sanchez says he’ll easily beat Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk if given a chance to fight either of the unbeaten champions.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Sanchez hasn’t shown much power, but his hand speed, counter-punching, and mobility are elite-level.

As we saw with former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk’s recent win over Anthony Joshua last September, it doesn’t take massive power to beat the top-rung heavyweights.

If a non-puncher like Usyk can find success at the upper levels of the division, Sanchez has an excellent chance to do the same.

Sanchez is confident of beating Fury & Usyk

Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez are both really high on the ability of the unbeaten Cuban talent Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs), and they feel he’s got the goods to capture a world title in 2022.

“I knock him out easily. He has no boxing skills,” said Frank Sanchez to ESNEWS on his belief that he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“Even easier. Usyk has movement, but he doesn’t have the technique that I do,” said Sanchez when asked how he would do against Usyk.

Last Saturday night, the 29-year-old Sanchez defeated Christian Hammer (26-9, 16 KOs) by a lopsided 10 round unanimous decision in the co-feature bout on the undercard of Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida.

Sanchez is ranked #5 WBO, #6 WBC, which means he’s going to need a couple more solid wins before he’s in a position to challenge WBC champion Fury or IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk for their belts.

Sanchez certainly did a bang-up job against the tough-as-nails journeyman Hammer last Saturday night, dropping him in the tenth round and winning every round of the contest.

Working with Canelo on a daily basis seems to have helped Sanchez because he’s looking superb in his short career. Of course, Sanchez has trained with many great Cuban fighters in his years in his native Cuba.

Fans question Sanchez’s age

One question that some boxing fans have is related to Sanchez’s age. They feel that he looks at least ten years older than his chronological age of 29.

Some believe Sanchez has fudged his age, setting the numbers back 10 to 15 years in the same way a used car salesperson might roll back the odometer on an automobile to help sell it.

Whether Sanchez is 29 is something only he knows. One can understand why a fighter might want to say he’s younger because it would help get a contract from a high-profile promoter.

If 29 is Sanchez’s actual age, he needs to move in a hurry because he appears to be aging fast, which is not good for him.

If he’s looking almost as ancient as 42-year-old Luis Ortiz now, you’ve got to suspect that he might age out and be too old physically to make a mark in the division in five years.