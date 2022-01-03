Ryan Garcia criticizes Vasily Lomachenko, lecturing him on his last performance

Ryan Garcia didn’t like what he saw from Vasily Lomachenko in his victory over former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey last month on December 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) says Lomachenko should have gone for the finish against Commey because he ultimately inflicted more punishment on the 34-year-old by giving him a methodical beatdown.

Fighting for the second time since his loss to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) appeared to go easy on Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) after dropping him in the seventh round.

At one point, Lomachenko motioned to Commey’s corner to have them throw in the towel, which he was widely criticized for doing.

From the eighth round, it appeared that the former three-division world champion Lomachenko was carrying to Commey out of kindness, not wanting to finish him off.

Lomachenko, 32, ended up winning by a 12 round unanimous decision by the scores 119-108, 117-110, and 119-108.

“He should have knocked (Commey) out,” Ryan Garcia said to World Boxing News on Lomachenko’s last fight against former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey.

“I guess it’s good to care about the fighter but maybe just finish him off,” Garcia said. “It’s actually better if he would have just finished him instead of keep beating on him. He should have just finished him, and then he would have given him less punishment,” said Ryan Garcia.

In fairness to Lomachenko, he looked like he was hoping that either Commey’s corner or the referee would stop the fight from the seventh round on.

In theory, the fight was so one-sided that it could have halted at any point in the championship rounds, and no one would have complained. Commey was taking hit after hit by Lomachenko, and he didn’t belong out there with this level of a fighter.

If Commey were matched against King Ryan, it would be a competitive fight, but he was totally out of his element against Lomachenko.

“I think that’s a huge fight, me versus Lomachenko,” King Ry said. “But I would love to fight Lomachenko as well. I think he’s a great fighter.”

It’s way too soon for Ryan Garcia to be talking about a fight between him and Lomachenko; Ryan still needs to prove himself against contenders at 135 before he starts thinking about fighting the elite at lightweight.

Golden Boy Promotions are negotiating a fight for Ryan against the recently beaten world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz for April.

Let’s wait and see how Ryan looks against Cruz before talking about a possible fight between him and Lomachenko.

Despite Ryan’s criticism of Lomachenko, he still rates him as #1 in the lightweight division, saying, “Loma No. 1.”

Ryan says Lomachenko is #1 at lightweight, and George Kambosos Jr. rated #2. Bringing up the third spot is Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.