Trainer Calvin Ford says Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez proved that he belongs at #1 among all-time great boxers. Ford, who trains Gervonta Davis, believes that the way Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) “frustrated” the 35-year-old Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs) in his 12-round unanimous decision showed that he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of boxing at the #1 spot.

Ford’s Forgotten Bivol Problem

Interestingly, Ford doesn’t say anything about Dmitry Bivol belonging at the top spot, given that he beat Canelo more conclusively than Crawford did, and showed more willingness to stand and engage without running

If Crawford is #1 in his book, why isn’t Bivol being given a mention when he did a better job of beating Canelo? It doesn’t make sense and suggests that Ford hasn’t kept up with the history of the sport.

All Time Great Fighers

Sugar Ray Robinson Muhammad Ali Joe Louis Henry Armstrong Sugar Ray Leonard Willie Pep Roberto Duran Rocky Marciano Jack Dempsey Marvin Hagler

Crawford Crowned Above the Legends

“#1 and the only one that he’s got to top is Floyd,” said trainer Calvin Ford to Fight Hub TV when asked where Terence Crawford ranks among the all-time great fighters in boxing. “Terence Crawford is this generation’s guy that accomplished all the goals that he accomplished.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was too selective in his choice of opponents to place him among the all-time greats in the sport. To be one of the greats in boxing, a fighter must be fearless and willing to take on the best, not cherry-pick, wait until they’re old, or avoid them altogether. Mayweather never fought the best.

Crawford is similar in that respect. He didn’t fight Canelo when he was in his prime; he’s rejected fights against David Benavidez and not shown a desire to fight Jaron Ennis or Dmitry Bivol. Terence’s unwillingness to fight the best, coupled with his chronic inactivity, makes him unworthy of being anywhere in the top 10 of the greatest of all time.

“Canelo couldn’t figure it out,” said Ford about why Alvarez lost to Crawford. “He was throwing all types of s***. You could see that he was frustrated trying to get to him. Crawford did what he’s been doing. Salute to Crawford and his team. They put on a marvelous job,” said Ford.

Canelo couldn’t get to Crawford enough to land his bombs due to all the movement that he was using. Terence was using the same highly mobile style that he’d employed for his earlier fights in his career against Ray Beltran and Ricky Burns, choosing to stay on the move.

When Alvarez would get close, Crawford would tie him up in a clinch to prevent him from throwing.

A lot of movement by Crawford in rounds 1 through 8, and a continuation of that in rounds 10 and 11. The only two rounds in the fight where Terence mixed it up to any great extent were 9 and 12.

At one point in the fight, Canelo tried to wrestle free, and Crawford used his wrestling skills to prevent him from breaking loose from his iron grip. It wasn’t an all-time great type of performance that Bud put on in the fight.

Ford is showing his lack of knowledge of historic fighters by placing Crawford at #1. Based on that performance, Crawford doesn’t belong among the top four or even top 10 of the all-time greats. None of Terence’s other fights displayed the type of exciting efforts that would put him in the class of Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Joe Louis.

