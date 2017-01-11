Still interested in a possible Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor “super-fight?” Money Mayweather sure is, and he’s gone on record as saying he will pay the UFC star the figure of $15 million, along with a slice of the Pay-per-View revenue, for the fight to happen – under boxing rules.

Mayweather, speaking on ESPN’s “First Take” yesterday evening, said “Let’s make it happen.”





“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is – a $100 million guarantee, that was my number,” Floyd said. “But we are willing to give him $15 million, and we can talk about splitting the percentage on the pay-per-view. But of course, we’re the “A-side.” How can a guy talk about making $20 or $30 million if he has never made $8 or $9 in a fight?”

Mayweather, when asked if a rematch with a “fully healthy” Manny Pacquiao in a rematch interests him, replied that the only fight he is “probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight.”

“I’m a businessman and it makes business sense,” Money said.

Of course this fight would make plenty of cash if it did happen, and millions would tune in (and pay to do so) out of curiosity if nothing else. But no way would the fight, the boxing match, be close to competitive. Make no mistake, Mayweather, who still trains and works out and has not gained much weight (it looks like anyway) since his dominant September 2015 win over Andre Berto, would school McGregor. “Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like,” Mayweather stated.

But would another Mayweather exhibition leave the paying fans satisfied? Maybe Mayweather would even score a rare KO or stoppage in this, his possible 50th fight, but would even that be enough to have made the fight worth paying something like $60 to $80 for on p-p-v?

Is there still genuine fan interest in this, a fight that has now been talked about for a number of months?