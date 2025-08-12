Filip Hrgovic Dismisses Claims He’s Overlooking David Adeleye Ahead of Riyadh Fight

Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic dismissed the idea today that he’s overlooking his opponent, David Adeleye, for their 10-round undercard fight this Saturday, August 16th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) sounded like he had a chip on his shoulder during today’s Grand Arrivals in Riyadh, saying that he thinks that Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) is looking past him. The two heavyweights are fighting on the undercard of Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte on DAZN PPV.

Adeleye’s Overlooking Accusation

“He’s a human being and he’s nothing special. Once you get to heavyweight, everyone is as dangerous as each other,” said David Adeleye to DAZN Boxing at today’s Grand Arrivals in Riyadh, talking about his fight against Filip Hrgovic. “A good opportunity came and I took it.”

Adeleye sounded annoyed today about fans and the media overlooking him for this fight, viewing Hrgovic as a sure-thing winner. What does he expect people to think? There’s a mad gulf in talent between them in terms of ability and amateur pedigree.

Hrgoivic is the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and has faced talented opposition all around the world. In comparison, Adeleye had one measly fight as an amateur, and the closest thing he’s gotten to facing a good heavyweight in the pro ranks is his contest against Fabio Wardley, who knocked him out in seven rounds in 2023.

Hrgovic is way above Adeleye’s pay grade talent-wise. It’s just surprising that Queensberry were willing to throw Adeleye in with Hrgovic, because this is like feeding a steak to a lion. They must be just hoping and praying that he can get lucky and score a knockout.

I doubt they would have made this move if they didn’t have Moses Itauma as one of their fighters. They can afford to gamble with Adeleye because even if Hrgovic evaporates him, they still have Itauma as their ace in the hole.

“I know he is, but it don’t mean nothing,” said Adeleye about Hrgovic overlooking him. “Maybe he’s just portraying that. He’s had a full camp and is losing all this weight because he knows what I bring to the table. He can talk a good game, but on Saturday night, we’ll see what he’s really about.”

Hrgovic lost weight because he knew he was too heavy for his last fight, which he took on three weeks’ notice against Joe Joyce. He didn’t look good in winning that contest, and he wants to be in good shape for this bout to ensure he gets the victory.

Hrgovic Dismisses Adeleye Claims

“I’m not overlooking him. I had a hard training camp and did everything that I normally do. So, I’m ready for everything,” said Hrgovic.