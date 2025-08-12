Dillian Whyte Furious After Announcer Calls Him ‘The Baby Snatcher’ Instead of ‘The Body Snatcher’

At today’s Grand Arrivals in Riyadh, the announcer, Thomas Schreiber, mistakenly called Dillian Whyte “The Baby Snatcher” instead of his monicker, ‘The Body Snatcher’ while announcing him to the assembled media ahead of his headliner against heavyweight contender Moses Itauma this Saturday, August 16th.

Whyte’s “Baby Snatcher” Nickname Disaster

Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) wasn’t happy with how Schreiber mangled his nickname so badly. He later confronted him, asking him what had happened for him to get it so wrong. He appeared to be reading from a cue card while making the announcement.

Dillian asked him why he didn’t make the mistake of calling him ‘The booty snatcher’ instead of “the baby snatcher.’ That would have sounded less bad.

Dillian Whyte: “Who was the announcer? I think it was Thomas Schreiber. Where is he? It’s fight week. They’re playing games,” said Whyte to Secondsout after being mistakenly announced as ‘The Baby Snatcher.’

“It’s a Queensberry show. They’re going to f*** with me. It ain’t nothing new. It’s crazy that he said that. Thomas Scheiber, I respect him as a professional, but clearly, he’s unprofessional. Thomas, come here and speak to me. I’ll rush him. What was with that, man?”

Thomas Schreiber: “You know, I made a mistake. The word came out wrong. I wrote it down. It just came out wrong. I apologize.”

Whyte: “We sat down and spoke about it yesterday.”

Schreiber: “I apologize. It was a mistake. The wrong word came out. It was an honest mistake.”

Whyte: “The baby snatcher, that’s [bad].”

Schreiber: “Of course, not. For the test of the week, it’ll be ‘The Body Snatcher.’ Unfortunately, I only get one chance at it, and sometimes.”

Whyte: “The booty snatcher, but the baby snatcher is wild, bro.”

Schreiber: “You’ll be ‘The Body Snatcher’ for the rest of the week, my friend. My apologies. Accidents happen.”