Daniel Dubois – David Adeleye: Who Wins In A “Shootout” Between The Two Comebacking British Heavyweights?

Rewind to a few months ago, even a few weeks ago, and fans would have had almost no doubt who would win a fight between British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and David Adeleye. But now, with the two men coming off wholly different defeats – Dubois being comprehensively stopped by Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch, Adeleye dropping a competitive, bloody decision in a war with Filip Hrgovic – this possible fight could be seen as close to 50-50.

And Adeleye, who thrilled us in that incredible 8th round with Hrgovic on August 16, has called for what he says would be a “shootout” with former IBF heavyweight champ Dubois, who was hammered to defeat by Usyk on July 19.

Why This Fight Makes Sense for Both Men

This fight seems to make a whole lot of sense, too. Not only do both men need a good comeback win, both men also have an exciting style. Put it this way, the fans would buy this fight, and maybe a biggish arena in the UK would sell-out for this one.

Adeleye, 14-2(13), who saw his stock go up in defeat the way Dubois saw his go down (although of course the two men, in tasting defeat, were operating at different levels, with Dubois going in with the best heavyweight on the planet, with Adeleye going in with a top contender who had been beaten by Dubois in an earlier fight) – says he wants a “another big fight where people think I’m biting off more than I can chew.”

And at the top of the list for Adeleye is a rumble with Dubois, 22-3(21).

Adeleye Wants a Shootout, Dubois Needs a Rebuild

“I’ve shared a ring many, many times sparring with him, so he knows exactly what he’s in with when he gets in there with me,” Adeleye said to Sky Sports, referring to Dubois. “You’d be like a fly on the wall in our sparring sessions, but it would be a very good fight if we were to fight each other. A good fight, a shootout. I think the fans will be in for a treat.”

Agreed. Let’s hope Dubois, who recently split with trainer Don Charles and says he needs a fresh approach, a new start, likes the idea of this fight as much as Adeleye does. As much as we fans do.

Dubois-Adeleye would almost certainly be a slugfest, one that would not see the final bell.