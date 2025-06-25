Fans Blast Turki Alalshikh Over “Biased” Remarks, Fear Robberies for Shakur Stevenson & Hamzah Sheeraz Opponents

Turki Alalshikh is being lit by fans over his biased comments tonight on X, saying that he would be “very upset” if Hamzah Sheeraz and Shakur Stevenson lost their fights on his July 12th card in Queens, New York.

Alalshikh let his followers know that he’s got “big plans” for WBC lightweight champion Shakur and super middleweight contender Sheeraz. it would be a “complete disaster” for them to lose their respective fights next month on DAZN PPV.

Fans Fear Robbery on July 12

With Turki revealing his true thoughts on wanting Shakur and Sheeraz to win next month, fans are not worried that their opponents will be robbed and can only win by knockout.

Shakur is defending against William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) in the co-feature bout in a fight that many boxing fans believe is a 50-50 one. Stevenson has shown that he has no power, brittle hands, and has a lot of rabbit in him. He’s the gold standard of runners. They don’t make them better than Shakur, and few fans appreciate that old style.

Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) has an equally tough fight, going up against the big slugger, Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs), a knockout artist with one-punch power in either hand. The Brooklyn, New York, native, Berlanga, is flawed but very dangerous. His huge cruiserweight size makes him even more lethal.

It’s believed that these are the plans he has for Sheeraz and Berlanga:

Hamzah Sheeraz: A fight against Canelo Alvarez in February 2026

Shakur Stevenson: A unification match against Gervonta Davis.

It’s understandable why Turki Alalshikh would be upset to see Hamzah and Shakur both lose on July 12th. This is a sport, and neither of these fighters are unbeatable. Many boxing fans believe Stevenson deserved a loss in his fight against Edwin De Los Santos in 2023.

Turki’s Upset if Fighters Lose