Farewell To Kenny Vice, A 135 Pound Warrior Who Fought ‘Em All

Another day, another sad one for the sport of boxing. News has broken of how tough, exciting, and always game, always dangerous 135-pound warrior Kenny Vice has passed away, this at the age of 64. Fight fans of a certain age will remember Lafayette, Louisiana’s Vice, and they will remember him as a fine, sometimes unlucky boxer. These same fans will also remember Kenny as a fighter who could unleash a chilling KO win.

Kenny Vice and CTE

Kenny, who died due to complications secondary to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, really did fight a who’s who of big names during his up-and-down career.

Vice, who could bang and could also take a punch, was often a hit when fighting on TV. During his long career (too long, as is often the case with born-to-fight ring warriors), Vice fought the following names: Julio Cesar Chavez, Livingstone Bramble, Jim McDonnell, Frankie Mitchell, Homer Gibbins, Jackie Beard, and, in his final bout, Dingaan Thobela.

Vice lost to Chavez and Bramble, but he sure gave his best in trying to defeat the odds. Kenny was also involved in a tragic fight, as his June 1988 foe, Brian Baronet, passed away after being KO’d in the 10th round of a fight that took place in South Africa. Terrifyingly, in September of 1990 in the UK, Vice scored a chilling KO over Jim McDonnell. McDonnell went down hard, landing on his face, and it was genuinely feared for agonising moments that the stricken fighter had suffered fatal injuries. Thankfully, McDonnell was to make a full recovery.

The Life of Kenny Vice

Vice, who went pro in June of 1983 and fought until May of 1995, compiled a 32-9(26) pro record, and he managed to win the WBF belt, this up at 140 pounds, with a win over Alvin Patten in January of 1995. After hanging up the gloves, Kenny opened a gym with Beau Williford, and he worked with numerous fighters.

Vice was liked, admired, and respected by all who ran into him, even his ring opponents. Our condolences go out to Kenny’s family and friends at this time.