30 Years Ago: When A “Beast” Was Primed And Ready To Tear Into “The Marvelous One” – Hagler-Mugabi

Never let it be said that the great, indeed the “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler ever swerved a challenge. Rewind to 30 years ago, and there was a “Beast” on the rise, a beast who had been piling up the KO wins along with the prone bodies. And this beast wanted to tear into the reigning middleweight king. Hagler was more than happy to get in there and tame this beast.

John Mugabi of Uganda, who had boxed (see destroyed) at both 154 and 160 pounds, smashed and thrashed his way to a 25-0(25) pro record on this day back in 1985, this when a guy named Bill Bradley took his turn to be brutalised by the 26 year old of whom the late, great KO Magazine asked on its recent cover – “John “The Beast” Mugabi – does he have any weaknesses!”

In terms of punching ability, no, Mugabi had no weaknesses. But then neither did middleweight boss Hagler; with both punching ability, sheer toughness, boxing skill, desire, stamina, in fact, just about everything a great fighters needs having been shown time and again by the southpaw who had ruled the division since 1980.

Now, though, Mugabi was vowing to eat Hagler up, to take him out – to take what was his. Hagler was now 31 years old and he might have been slowing down at least a little; and if so, it was perhaps a result of the epic, savage and punishing war Hagler had engaged in with Thomas Hearns the previous year, with neither legend fighting again afterwards for some 11 months.

But Hagler was as determined as ever and he did some vowing of his own going into the fight with Mugabi: he would destruct and destroy once again.

The fight took place on March 10 of 1986, the venue Caesars Palace in La Vegas. Hearns fought an unbeaten gunslinger himself on the same card, with “The Hitman” taking out James Shuler inside a round. Hagler stepped into the ring with a hard-forged 61-2-2(51) record, and he was in zero mood to give up his beloved crown, the one he had slaved to get his hands on.

The fight proved memorable, as well as brutal. Both men went to a place we mere mortals could scarcely imagine. Mugabi’s wrecking power had an effect on the rock-chinned Hagler, the challenger’s body work proving to be his best weapon during the battle. Hagler blew the opening round by coming out orthodox and he soon switched to his customary stance.

Getting to work with his jab, Hagler also landed some damaging power punches; Hagler having an especially dominant sixth round. But Mugabi’s chin was thus far holding up. Mugabi was for real. Hagler, despite catching Mugabi flush way more than once, was unable to put him down, to get rid of him.

The two warriors traded in the later rounds, with Hagler, who was penalised a point for a low blow, sporting a swollen right eye. But Hagler was slowly getting on top and Mugabi knew it. Mugabi, who did have a good ninth and tenth round, was being broken down, bit by bit, piece by piece.

In round 11, Hagler poured it on, his left hook badly hurting Mugabi, with Hagler’s follow-up rights sending the challenger down. Mugabi was not knocked out, he was instead exhausted, he had been beaten down as well as up. Mugabi had nothing left and he sat out the count. Hagler had won one of his toughest-ever fights. And one man who was sat (or was standing) at ringside knew it. Ray Charles Leonard called Hagler out soon after the dig down effort the middleweight champion had endured.

For now, though, Hagler was still the best fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. Hagler had seen off “The Beast” and he was still Marvelous.