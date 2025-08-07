Jarrel Miller Says He’d “Run Over Oleksandr Usyk,” Says He Knows He Can Beat Him

Unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk may not have too long left in the sport, and on that same token, Usyk may well retire from the ring with a perfect, unbeaten record. Having done just about all there is to do in boxing, 38-year-old Usyk, currently 24-0(15), has absolutely nothing left to prove.

Can Jarrell Miller Beat Usyk

There is talk of Usyk maybe having one or two more fights, but until the future Hall of Famer makes his mind up and lets us all know what his plans are, well, we can only surmise what he may do, who he may go on and fight.

One man who has aggressively thrown his hat into the ring as far as getting a shot at the four-belt heavyweight ruler is Jarrell Miller, who is arguably the number-one trash-talker in the game if you actually hand out awards for that, shall we say, “talent.” Speaking with The Ring, “Big Baby” stated that not only would he hand Usyk his very first pro loss should he get a shot at him, the brash New Yorker said he would “run over Usyk.”

Miller, who hasn’t boxed in a while, his last appearance seeing him box to a 2024 draw with former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz, says his style is all wrong for Usyk.

“I know for a fact I can beat Usyk,” Miller said. “With me training and me having a proper training camp, I know I can beat Usyk. I would run him over. Usyk has a problem with guys who put their chin down and want to bang out.”

Analyzing Usyk-Miller Fight Possibilities

While it is true Derek managed to give Usyk a tough time of things, this in what was just the Ukrainian’s second fight up at heavyweight, with “War” doing so by putting on relentless pressure, it’s in no way clear if Miller, 26-1-2(22) can do the same thing at age 37. Miller, though, is a big guy, and he does have a good engine (or at least he did have a good engine), and maybe – maybe – he would get right on top of Usyk and force the champ to work at a pace he doesn’t like.

But is anyone banging the drum for an Usyk-Miller fight? No. Again, it’s down to Usyk when it comes to what he wants to do next, but Miller has certainly made it clear he’s available.