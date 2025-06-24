Tim Bradley Accuses Canelo of Trying to “Degrade the Competition” After Comments on Terence Crawford’s Professional Record

Tim Bradley criticized Canelo Alvarez for pointing out the obvious about Terence Crawford never having fought an elite-level fighter during his 17-year pro career.

Canelo’s “Uncle Turki” Comment Explained

Canelo added that the only reason he’s getting this fight is because of his “uncle Turki” Alalshikh. He wanted this matchup and didn’t insist that Crawford move up to 168 to earn it.

Bradley says that Canelo’s criticism of Crawford’s record, making him look like a fake, will prevent him from receiving credit if he wins.

A video was posted this week by Ring Magazine of the fighters on a rooftop, with Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) engaging in trash talk. Crawford argued that his wins over Viktor Postol and Ricky Burns count as him having fought elite fighters. Canelo said that neither of those fighters was elite, and most fans would agree.

Bradley: Canelo Degrades Competition

“Canelo, why do you try to degrade the competition. That don’t make no sense. How are you going to sit there and say, ‘He hasn’t fought an elite fighter,'” said Tim Bradley on his YouTube channel, reacting to Canelo Alvarez telling Terence Crawford he’s never fought an elite-level fighter during his career.

What Bradley doesn’t realize is that Canelo never wanted this fight against Crawford. It was a fight that Turki wanted. The only reason Alvarez agreed to it is the huge purse, rumored to be $150 million. Crawford and Turki are the ones who wanted it. If not for that, Canelo would have continued on his retirement tour, fighting lesser opposition, such as Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr.

“The fans are definitely running with that, especially your fans. That’s going to depreciate the victory if you win,” said Bradley. “How does Crawford have all these accolades, and he hasn’t fought anybody?”

Canelo almost had to rip Crawford’s flimsy resume because after the two had dinner the other night with Turki, looking like old buddies from high school, he had to blast him to make fans believe this isn’t just a two-bit gimmick fight to steal money from them.