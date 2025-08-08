Itauma vs. Whyte Fight Preview: Start Time, Live Stream, Updated Undercard Info & PPV Price

Moses Itauma has bulldozed his way past heavyweights who were either past their sell-by date or there for the payday. But on Saturday, August 16, 2025, live from Riyadh’s ANB Arena on DAZN PPV, he finally faces a dangerous test: Dillian Whyte.

Whyte may be 37, but the ‘Body Snatcher’ still hits hard, fights rough, and knows every veteran trick in the book. One lazy jab from Itauma could turn into a long night staring up at the lights.

Is Moses Itauma Ready for His First Real Test?

This fight will tell us if Itauma is the real deal or just another hyped “future champion” built on soft opposition. Whyte isn’t here to pad a prospect’s record — he’s here to collect a payday, spoil the party, and prove he can still hurt people at heavyweight.

With Itauma sitting at WBO #1, a win keeps him on the fast track to a world title shot. A loss? That slows the climb for years and puts a dent in his hype that won’t be easy to fix.

Itauma vs Whyte Undercard & Full Fight Card

The night isn’t just about the main event — the undercard’s got real bite:

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte – Heavyweight

Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman – WBA Featherweight Title

Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova – Super Featherweight

Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye – Heavyweight

Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq – Super Featherweight

From Nick Ball and Sam Goodman’s all-action scrap to the bad blood between Hrgovic and Adeleye, expect drama before the big men even start swinging.

Event Details – Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST

Main Event Ring Walks: 5:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 p.m. PT / 10:20 p.m. BST

PPV Price: £19.99 UK / $49.99 US / €19.99 Europe / $49.95 Australia

How to Watch Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte Live

Fans worldwide can watch the fight live on DAZN Pay-Per-View via smart TVs, streaming devices, and the DAZN mobile app. Pricing is £19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, and $49.95 in Australia. Check DAZN’s website for availability in your region.

When is Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte?

Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time does Itauma vs Whyte start?

Main card: 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST.

Main event ring walks: 5:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 p.m. PT / 10:20 p.m. BST.

Where can I watch Itauma vs Whyte?

Live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

Is Dillian Whyte still dangerous at 37?

Yes — his timing, power, and rough tactics still make him a threat.

What’s at stake for Moses Itauma?

A win keeps him on course for a world title shot. A loss slows his career momentum and damages his hype.