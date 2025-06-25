Brian Norman Jr. Offered Devin Haney Fight in Saudi Arabia

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. was reportedly offered a fight against Devin Haney in Saudi Arabia. This comes a day after Devin’s father, Bill Haney, said he was offering Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) the “same deal” that he wanted for a fight against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis last November.

Norman Jr. Offered Haney Fight

That was $2.2 million that Norman Jr. and his father, Brian Norman Sr., had asked for, which was rejected by Ennis’ promoter, Eddie Hearn.

“I’m told Brian Norman Jr. was offered a fight against Devin Haney in Saudi Arabia.🇸🇦” said Theboxingvoice on X.

In an interview on Tuesday, Norman Jr. said he was willing to fight Haney next if Bill is serious about wanting that fight. If not, he wants him to stop mentioning his name on X.

Fans think Bill Haney is crazy for looking to match Devin against Norman Jr. because he punches hard and has knocked out his last three opponents. He’s not someone that Devin can run from and expect to win a decision like in his fight against Jose Ramirez.

If the Saudis are going to be involved, Norman Jr. can probably make a lot more than $2.2 million for a fight against the former two-division world champion Haney (32-0, 15 KOs). Haney reportedly made $10 million fighting Jose Ramirez on Turki Alalshikh’s Times Square card in New York City.

If Bill believes this is Devin’s best and only chance of getting another big purse from the Saudis, they’ll go through with the fight. Even if Haney loses by a knockout, he can tell his followers that he was fighting one of the best fighters.

Haney’s stock has dropped considerably since 2023. He might be so desperate that he’s willing to take a fight that has minimal chances of winning against Norman. This isn’t Jose Ramírez that he’s fighting. If Haney takes this fight, it could end early.