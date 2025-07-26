Shakur Stevenson Eyes Andy Cruz: A Lightweight Chess Match in the Making

Shakur Stevenson Says Andy Cruz Can Match His High Ring IQ; Will Have To “Figure Him Out”

Although reigning WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson made some serious inroads as far as getting rid of his “boring fighter” tag last time out, this when he stood in close, fought off the ropes, and more than held his own in the ring with the always aggressive William Zepeda, the unbeaten southpaw said it will be back to the boxing next. Back to the smart boxing.

Stevenson freely admits he didn’t like getting hit as much as he got hit in the Zepeda fight. For fans of The Sweet Science, an art which Stevenson has most certainly nailed, Stevenson has teased a potential chess match classic of the highest ring IQ order. Stevenson is already plotting tactics ahead of a fight with Cuban talent Andy Cruz. Speaking with Cigar Talk, Stevenson, 24-0(11) praised Cruz, saying he is a fighter who is “on that thinking level,” this when referring to his own cerebral capacity.

Could Stevenson vs. Cruz become the smartest fight of the decade?

Cruz, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner who is currently 6-0(3) as a pro, is the IBF mandatory challenger for Raymond Muratalla, and Stevenson sees Cruz taking the IBF belt if and when that fight happens. And Shakur is already looking ahead to testing his brains and his skills with those of Cruz.

“The only person in that [135 pound] division who’s on that thinking level is probably Andy Cruz,” Stevenson said. “He’s a helluva fighter. He’s strategic. When we mix it up, I’ma figure his ass out.”

Can Cruz prove he’s elite before facing Stevenson?

Some people feel Cruz could actually be the best lightweight out there right now, but the 29 year old needs to go out and prove it. A big win over Muratalla would be a great start, while massive fights against the likes of Stevenson, Tank Davis (but what’s going on with Tank right now, what with his legal troubles and his inactivity, with no next fight yet announced?) and others would see Cruz attempt to become the next great Cuban boxer.

Who wins if/when Stevenson and Cruz box? For lovers of pure boxing, this one would hit the spot.